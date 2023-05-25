Trends :Donald TrumpImran KhanChina Elon MuskUS Debt Deal
Home » World » Thieves Ram-raid Luxury Shop in France, Third Such Incident This Year

Thieves Ram-raid Luxury Shop in France, Third Such Incident This Year

The burglary at dawn from the Hermes shop in the northeastern city of Lille comes just days after another store belonging to Louis Vuitton was targeted

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 15:08 IST

Lille, France

Police car seen at a site of an armed robbery in Paris. (Twitter)
Police car seen at a site of an armed robbery in Paris. (Twitter)

Thieves on Thursday smashed a car into a luxury store for the third time this year in the same French city to steal handbags and other valuables, a police source said.

The burglary at dawn from the Hermes shop in the northeastern city of Lille comes just days after another store belonging to Louis Vuitton was targeted some 100 metres down the road on Wednesday last week.

The Louis Vuitton shop was itself already burgled in January.

The thieves on Thursday made off with clothes, jewelry and handbags, but part of the loot was abandoned on site, the source said.

They also left behind two cars, including the one used to ram-raid the shop, but police were on the lookout for a third vehicle used, the source added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: May 25, 2023, 15:08 IST
last updated: May 25, 2023, 15:08 IST
Read More