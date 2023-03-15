This Indian Neighbour Recorded Highest Terror-Related Deaths in Asia. It's Not Afghanistan

Pakistan recorded the second largest increase in 2022, with deaths more than doubling from the previous year, with deaths in Pakistan rising significantly to 643, a 120 per cent increase from the previous year, according to the Global Terrorism Index (GTI).

Featuring in the list of countries like Afghanistan, Somalia and Syria, Pakistan stood at the sixth spot on the list of countries most impacted by terrorism. However, the year saw Pakistan overtake Afghanistan as the country with the “most terrorist attacks and deaths" in South Asia, a position held by the latter since 2017.

Notably, Burkina Faso had the largest number of deaths globally, increasing from 759 to 1,135 in 2022.

The GTI report said Afghanistan remained the country “most impacted" by terrorism for the fourth consecutive year, despite attacks falling by 75% and deaths being reduced by 58% in 2022. Afghanistan recorded 633 deaths in 2022, according to the GTI.

“Afghanistan’s drop can largely be attributed to the Taliban taking control of the country after the fall of Kabul in August 2021," the report said. “As the Taliban are now the state actor in much of Afghanistan, their attacks fall outside the scope of the GTI’s definition of terrorism."

Meanwhile, Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISK) activity drove the increase in deaths in Pakistan, with deaths by TTP doubling and ISK deaths increasing sevenfold to 131 and 76 deaths, respectively.

The GTI report, produced by the Australia-based Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), said the impact of terrorism increased significantly in Pakistan, with the number of deaths from terrorist attacks doubling compared to 2021.

According to the report, this is the third consecutive year where an increase in terrorism deaths has been recorded and the largest year-on-year increase in the last decade. The number of terror-related incidents remained relatively steady, with 206 incidents in 2021 and 298 in 2022.

As per the GTI report, terrorism continues to be largely concentrated along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan, with 63 per cent of attacks occurring in this area. Overall, deaths in this area amounted to 74 per cent of Pakistan’s total terrorism deaths in 2022.

This year marked a resurgence, after a period of decline, for terror groups that were historically amongst Pakistan’s deadliest including IS, ISK and the BLA.

“Now that the Taliban are in control of neighbouring Afghanistan, with reports suggesting leaders of terrorist groups such as TTP are using Afghanistan as a safe haven, it is likely that terrorist activity will continue along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border despite counter-terrorism efforts," the GTI report added.

