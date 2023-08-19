Lucy Letby Baby Killing Case: Indian-Origin Doc Alerted Hospital but Was Told to Apologise

Dr Ravi Jayaram, a UK-born Indian-origin consultant paediatrician at a hospital in Chester was among the first to raise an alert in 2016, regarding his colleague Lucy Letby who was found guilty of killing seven babies by a UK court on Friday.

Jayaram while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester one night saw Lucy Letby standing motionless next to an incubator.

“Lucy Letby was standing by the top of the incubator. She didn’t have her hands in the incubator. She was just standing there," Jayaram was quoted as saying by UK-based news outlet ITV.

That is when Jayaram noticed that the baby’s breathing tube was dislodged.

Jayaram then tells ITV that the child, named Baby K by investigators, was not kicking around and despite knowing that breathing tubes dislodge all the time, he felt something was wrong.

The baby, Baby K, did survive but it may have been a pivotal moment in the entire case.

Lucy Letby, 33, was on trial since October 2022 and is accused of either injecting her sick or premature young victims with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin.

“Time and again, she harmed babies, in an environment which should have been safe for them and their families," Pascale Jones, senior prosecutor, told the courtroom and the 22-member jury, some of whom were finding it hard to hold back tears.

Jayaram Was Told to Apologise to Letby

Jayaram in his interview with ITV said that when he flagged the issue with the hospital trust and the authorities, he and others who were concerned with Letby’s behaviour were first told not to make unsubstantiated comments about their colleague.

He said that top officials of the trust told him and few others who alerted them about Letby they asked him and the other to apologise to the nurse for the accusations.

Lucy Letby was arrested following a string of deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016. Her final victims were two triplet boys, referred to in court as babies O and P.

He recalls that a mediation session with the nurse whom he still suspected was held between him and Letby on the upper management’s orders.

“Dear Lucy, we would like to apologise for any inappropriate comments that may have been made during this difficult period. We are very sorry for the stress and upset that you have experienced in the last year. Please be reassured that patient safety has been our absolute priority during this difficult time," he and others were forced to write on orders from the officials of the hospital trust, according to a letter accessed by ITV.

“I do genuinely believe that there are four or five babies who could be going to school now who aren’t," Jayaram laments.

In April 2017, the hospital trust allowed doctors to meet with a police officer who felt that the suspicions were legitimate.

“I think the doctors have been incredibly brave in coming forward when they have and certainly their actions have prevented more deaths. I went to have a meeting with Dr Brearey and Dr Jayaram at Countess of Chester Hospital and asked them to tell me why it should be investigated. It was their explanation on a very simple level that meant I was actually able to get some criteria to look at it," Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes at Cheshire Constabulary was quoted as saying by ITV.