Trends :New York FloodsBBC Presenter FiredJoe Biden in LondonISIS Leader KilledPrince Harry
Home » World » 'This is Not a Threat...': Joe Biden Warns China's Xi Jinping After Putin Meeting

'This is Not a Threat...': Joe Biden Warns China's Xi Jinping After Putin Meeting

Biden said that since Russia went into Ukraine, 600 American corporations have pulled out of Russia and added that Chinese economy depends on investment from West

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 08:16 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. (Reuters)
U.S. President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping following his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to “be careful" because Beijing relies on Western investment, Reuters reported citing an interview in CNN.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “I said: This is not a threat. This is an observation," Biden reportedly said.

    “Since Russia went into Ukraine, 600 American corporations have pulled out of Russia. And you have told me that your economy depends on investment from Europe and the United States. And be careful. Be careful," Biden added.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: July 08, 2023, 08:16 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 08:16 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App