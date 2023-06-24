Trends :Modi Gets Egypt's AwardRussia Wagner RebellionYevgeny PrigozhinIndian Dies in BirminghamModi in Egypt
Home » World » ‘This Is Treason, Backstabbers Will Be Punished’: Putin Visibly Angry as He Vows to End Wagner Rebellion

Russian President Putin said Prigozhin’s actions were a stab in the back of the Russian army which is fighting in Ukraine.

Written By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 15:03 IST

Moscow, Russia

Russian President Putin said a treason against Russia led by Wagner will not be forgiven. (Image: Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the actions of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin amounts to treason. “This is treason. Russia will defend itself and repel this hostile move," Putin told Russians in a morning address hours after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his forces took over parts of Russian cities of Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh.

Putin said those who have rebelled against the Russian army and the Russian people will be punished for insurrection.

Russia News LIVE: Wagner Rebellion ‘Stab in the Back to Russia, Chief Prigozhin ‘Betrayed’ Out of Personal Ambition, Says Putin in His Address

“Anyone who deliberately embarked on the path of betrayal will face inevitable punishments. The military has received the appropriate order," Putin said, looking visibly angry.

“We will defend our country and our state from any threats, including internal treason. And what we’re facing now is treason," the Russian President said. He also raised concerns and said the situation in Rostov is ‘difficult’, referring to Wagner capturing parts of Rostov-on-Don.

Tensions within the Kremlin’s inner circle have been rising since the Battle of Bakhmut in Ukraine. Wagner mercenary group’s chief Prigozhin was raising allegations that he was not being adequately backed by the Russian military.

“Wagner chief betrayed Russia out of personal ambition. Wagner’s mutiny is a deadly threat to Russia. Our action will be harsh," Putin said.

The Russian President asked Russians to remain united. “We will not allow a civil war," the Russian President said.

“The heroes who liberated Soledar and Artemovsk [Bakhmut], fought for Novorossiya, their name and glory have been betrayed by those who are trying to organise an insurgency," Putin also said, momentarily praising Wagner for helping ‘liberate’ Soledar and Bakhmut.

Early Saturday morning Wagner chief issued threats and warnings to the Russian Ministry of Defence and accused them of attacking Wagner paramilitary forces.

He said that Wagner downed a helicopter that launched attacks on Wagner forces.

“A helicopter has just now opened fire at a civilian column. It has been shot down by units of PMC Wagner," the Wagner chief said, after accusing the Russian military of shooting at his men.

    • “Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance," Prigozhin said in a series of audio messages on his official Telegram channel, according to MSNBC.

    He also met deputy defence minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and demanded that Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian chief of army staff Valery Gerasimov to meet him in Rostov or else he will block all the routes to and from Moscow.

    first published: June 24, 2023, 12:36 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 15:03 IST
