This Uninhabited Island with 'Outstanding Views' in Scotland is on Sale for Rs 1.5 Crore | See Pics

A small remote and uninhabited island on the southern coast of Scotland coast is up for sale, priced at offers over £150,000 (around Rs 1.5 crore).

Barlocco Island, spread across 25 acres, in Fleet Bay is about nine miles by road from Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway, a report in BBC said. The island also has a flood pond and pebble beach, where boats can be anchored and also be accessed at low tide on foot.

The report said that there are no dwellings or buildings on the island but the flood pond provides water for livestock and wildlife during winter months.

The island, with lush green grass and rocky outcrops stretching to the sea, has “outstanding views" and has some of the largest seabird colonies in the area. It is home to all kinds of wildlife, including great black-backed gulls. It is also home to rare plants like rock sea lavender and fragrant orchid.

The island is one of the Islands of Fleet which also includes Ardwall Island and Murray’s Isles.

According to Galbraith, which is handling the sale, it was a “rare opportunity" for someone to own their own island.

“Barlocco Island is in a truly stunning location near Kirkcudbright in Dumfries and Galloway and within an area of scientific interest both geologically and biologically," Aaron Edgar, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, reportedly said.

The nearest town from the island is around six miles away and the closest train station is Dumfries, an hour’s bus ride from the town.

Capital London and Edinburgh are more than 350 and 100 miles away respectively, the report added.

The report said that no one has ever applied for permission to build on the island, so it would be on the buyer to investigate the development possibilities with the local authority.

The agent said that he is expecting a lot of interest and added, “We have witnessed strong demand from domestic and international parties for entire private islands having handled the sale of several in Scotland."

