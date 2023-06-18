Trends :PM Modi US VisitUS ElectionAntony Blinken in ChinaBritish Airways TurbulenceJoe Biden
Three People, Including Two Soldiers, Killed After Light Aircraft Crashes in Southern France

Three People, Including Two Soldiers, Killed After Light Aircraft Crashes in Southern France

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash close to the village of Gonfaron in the Var department of southern France

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 06:28 IST

Paris, France

French soldiers from the 7th Battalion of Alpine Hunters leave a military plane that landed at Amari military airbase in Amari, Estonia, March 17, 2022. (Credits: Reuters)
Three people, including two members of the military, were killed Saturday when their light aircraft crashed in a hilly region in the south of France, the army and regional prosecutor said.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the crash close to the village of Gonfaron in the Var department of southern France, regional prosecutor Patrice Camberou told AFP.

Criminal and forensic investigators were at the scene.

According to the French army’s southern command, two of the three victims were soldiers from the nearby 2nd combat helicopter regiment training base.

    • Local firefighters said earlier they had been called out for an aircraft accident which had caused a fire in the surrounding vegetation that was quickly extinguished.

    The stricken aircraft was located with the help of water-bombing helicopters, the fire service said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Read More