Timeline: Sudan Unrest Since Post-Bashir Coup

Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the army and rival paramilitaries who disagree over a plan to restore civilian rule 18 months after a military coup.

The putsch upended a democratic transition begun after the ouster of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

AFP looks back on key developments since the coup:

- Oct. 25, 2021: Coup -

On October 25, 2021, the army arrests civilian members of a power-sharing transitional council installed after the military’s ouster of Bashir in April 2019 following a popular uprising.

Advertisement

Those arrested include Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

A state of emergency is declared and security forces kill seven protesters and wound dozens in the violence.

The United States and the World Bank suspend vital aid to Sudan.

- Nov. 11: General becomes leader -

The African Union suspends Sudan.

Sudan’s de facto leader since Bashir’s overthrow, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, forms a new ruling council which he leads.

The main bloc demanding a transfer to civilian rule is excluded.

- Nov. 21: PM returns -

On November 21, Burhan agrees to restore the transition to civilian rule, with elections slated for July 2023.

Hamdok is reinstated as premier. Several civilian leaders are released.

But the crackdown on pro-democracy protests continues, prompting Hamdok to resign in January 2022.

Advertisement

- July 4, 2022: Military to step aside -

UN-brokered negotiations start in early June but are quickly broken off due to a boycott by civilian groups.

On July 4, Burhan says the army will quit the talks in order to allow civilian groups to form a government. The announcement is met with widespread scepticism.

Advertisement

- Dec. 5: Preliminary deal -

Sudan’s military, paramilitary and most civilian leaders sign an interim deal on December 5 aimed at restoring the civilian transition within two years.

Protesters complain the accord ignores their demands for justice for the more than 120 pro-democracy demonstrators killed since Burhan’s coup.

- Jan. 2023: Negotiations -

Military and civilian leaders meet to discuss contentious aspects of the deal. These include the integration into the regular army of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), born out of the notorious Janjaweed militia that terrorised the western Darfur region in the early 2000s.

Advertisement

- Apr. 13: ‘Dangerous’ tensions -

Tensions emerge between the army and RSF over the proposed integration.

Burhan’s deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the RSF, says the 2021 coup was a “mistake" that has invigorated remnants of Bashir’s regime, remarks seen as referring to Burhan.

The planned signing of a final deal on democratic transition is twice postponed.

Advertisement

On April 13, the army warns Sudan is at a “dangerous… turning point".

- Apr. 15: Fighting erupts -

On April 15, explosions and gunfire rock the capital Khartoum.

The paramilitaries and army accuse each other of starting the fight.

The RSF says it controls Khartoum airport and the presidential palace. The army, which carries out air strikes on RSF bases, insists it is still in charge.

Fighting also erupts in Darfur, where three UN World Food Programme employees are killed.

- Apr. 16: Death toll rises -

The Rome-based WFP says it has suspended its operations in Sudan “temporarily" after the death of its employees.

A Sudanese doctors’ group reports 56 civilians killed and “tens of deaths" in the security forces.

Civilian leaders call for an immediate ceasefire, as do the African Union, United Nations and others.

Both the army and RSF agree to a UN proposal for an hours-long “humanitarian corridor", but heavy gunfire is still heard in Khartoum.

Read all the Latest News here