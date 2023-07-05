Titan Tragedy: Shahzada's Wife Shares Final Moments Before Sub Took The Plunge

The Titan tragedy has sent shockwaves around the world as all five explorers, who embarked on an expedition to witness the century-old Titanic shipwreck, tragically lost their lives in a harrowing incident. This event has left the global community bewildered. However, Christine, the wife of Shahzada Dawood, one of the passengers, has shed some light on the moments leading up to their boarding of the submarine with their son, Suleman.

Their Final Moments and Possible Experiences

As the passengers settled in the submarine, they may have found themselves enveloped in complete darkness, anticipating their final moments. It is conceivable that they caught glimpses of the captivating bioluminescent creatures known as Halomonas titanicae, creating a mesmerizing spectacle in the depths of the water.

In addition, the passengers may have been enjoying music as they were encouraged to curate their own playlist of favorite songs before the plunge. They were informed that the journey would be a lengthy one.

Insights from Shahzada’s Wife, Christine

During an interview with The New York Times, Christine revealed that she was the one who came across the advertisement for the Titanic’s expedition. Originally, she was meant to join her husband on the dive, but their plans were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Eventually, their 19-year-old son took her place, meeting the age requirement for the expedition.

Christine fondly recalled her husband’s excitement about the trip the day before they set sail. According to her, Shahzada exclaimed, “I’m diving tomorrow! I’m diving tomorrow!" in the interview with The New York Times.