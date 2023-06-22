Debris Field Found Within Missing Titanic Submersible Search Area, Says US Coast Guard

Trends :Putin SpeechPrigozhin DemandsYevgeny PrigozhinCoup in Russia?Wagner vs Russia
A debris field has been found near the missing Titanic submersible search area but it is unclear if the debris are connected to the missing submersible.

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 22:27 IST

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

In a race against the clock on the high seas, an expanding international armada of ships and aeroplanes search for the submersible that vanished in the North Atlantic while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic. (Image: AP Photo)
The US Coast Guard said that a remotely operated vehicle discovered a debris field near the missing Titanic submersible search area. They said that authorities are “evaluating the information" and will brief the press.

They have said that they are unsure whether the debris field is connected to the missing submersible.

Earlier, rescuers posited that the oxygen aboard the submersible may have expired and feared that it may impact the health of those onboard. OceanGate CEO and co-founder Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman Dawood, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet are believed to be on board the submersible.

However, Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard said that the search and rescue operation is still ongoing and asked people to keep the crew aboard the submersible and their families in their thoughts.

Recovering the Titan submersible, which is owned by OceanGate Expeditions, could prove challenging because of the inhospitable terrain as well as the lack of submersible crafts that could reach those depths.

There are only a handful of crafts which could reach those depths and a report by news agency Reuters said that if the craft is on the ocean floor, it would be nearly impossible to rescue, citing experts.

It also said that only a handful of submersible craft exist that could reach the depths of the Titanic wreck and even if they do reach it, the subs do not have the power to tow the missing vessel back to the shore.

    • “I continue to hold out hope for my friend and the rest of the crew. I would encourage everyone to remain hopeful for getting the crew back safely," Guillermo Söhnlein, a co-founder of the company that operates the missing Titanic submersible, was quoted as saying by news agency CNN.

    Experts also told the news outlet that the amount of oxygen in the submersible is decreasing but a strong leader onboard could have motivated the crew to use less oxygen and go into hibernation mode.

