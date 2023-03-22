To Be Constructive, China Should Urge End of Ukraine Invasion: White House

If China wants to play a constructive role in Ukraine, its president, Xi Jinping, should urge Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine, John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said on Tuesday.

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin emerged from two days of talks on Tuesday with warm words of friendship between China and Russia and joint criticism of the West, but no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough over Ukraine.

The United States, however, said it does not see China as capable of being an impartial mediator.

