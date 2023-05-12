Top Pak Military Commanders Extend Support to Democratic Govt, Seek Action Against Mobsters

Pakistan’s top military commanders, while throwing their weight behind the democratically elected government, have said the establishment must bring to justice the culprits of the May 9 mayhem.

The General Headquarters (GHQ) will write to the PM’s Office for action against mobsters who were involved in attacks on GHQ, military installations and residences of the top brass.

As top military generals reviewed the overall situation of the country, the army chief summoned the CGS, close Generals, and DGs of ISI and MI who gave a briefing on the current situation in Pakistan.

The commanders said political parties will not be allowed to attack the institutions and installations.

According to top military sources, Chief Of Army Staff General Asim Munir summoned the emergency huddle of top generals at Army House in Rawalpindi on Thursday Night.

The top commanders have extended support to the democratic government of Pakistan as well as the actions it will take to maintain law and order and stability in the country. The top commanders also decided to write to the prime minister’s office for action against the culprits and mobsters.

Pakistan military’s press wing ISPR has already issued detailed statements about the incidents on May 9.

The top commanders also reviewed the overall political developments and security situation of the country and discussed and drew a strategy on how to deal if the crisis worsens.

Since the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, violent protests have erupted across the country, resulting in the loss of at least 10 lives and the arrest of around 2,000 individuals.

The incident has further escalated tensions between Khan and the military, exacerbating an already strained relationship, following the leader’s ouster from power in April last year.