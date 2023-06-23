Top US Lawmakers Applaud PM Modi's Address to Joint Meeting of Congress

Top American lawmakers applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the US Congress that called for deepening the strong friendship between the two democracies, fostered by a range of close economic ties and expanded cooperation on areas like defence, trade and technology.

Representing 1.4 billion Indians, Modi who addressed the US Congress on Thursday, said it is always a great honour and an exceptional privilege to address the US Congress twice. This is the second time that the prime minister has addressed the US Congress, the first time being in 2016.

“Prime Minister Modi’s address to Congress today emphasised the strong friendship that has been built between our two countries, fostered by a range of close economic ties and shared opportunities," Senator Mark Warner, Chairperson of the Senate Intelligence Committee and Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus said.

“I’m pleased to see President Biden and Prime Minister Modi utilise this visit to continue to deepen the bonds between our countries and expand our cooperation on defence, trade, technology, and innovation," he said.

House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee Chairwoman Young Kim and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul in a statement warmly welcomed Modi’s visit and joint address to Congress, and the deepening of ties between the United States and India, including in defence and space cooperation, technology sharing, and people-to-people ties.

“This visit will serve to strengthen our shared commitment to a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific and support for a rules-based international order. Because of the impact the U.S-India relationship will have on creating prosperity and security for billions of people, we look forward to this visit advancing our cooperation and further strengthening US-India ties," they said.

Congressman French Hill said during his address, Prime Minister Modi demonstrated his understanding of how important the relationship between our two nations is and how they must continue to build upon their economic partnership, shared values, and national security needs to expand democracy around the world.

“Prime Minister Modi is a key ally of the United States and I thank him for his leadership in strengthening the relationship between our two nations," Hill said.

“It was an honor to escort my friend @narendramodi onto the House Floor and welcome him to our Nation’s Capitol today!" tweeted Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

Several other prominent lawmakers took to Twitter to welcome and applaud PM Modi’s speech.

“It was a privilege to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi to the U.S. Capitol, one of the greatest symbols of democracy in the world. I look forward to increased economic and national security ties between our two great nations," Speaker Kevin McCarthy said.

“Prime Minister Modi’s visit is an opportunity for the U.S. & India to celebrate our longstanding partnership, forge new areas of cooperation, & be clear-eyed about threats posed to our alliance by the Chinese Communist Party. I was glad to be a witness at today’s Joint Session," Senator Roger Wicker tweeted.