Toronto School Board Becomes First in Canada to Recognise Caste Discrimination

Toronto’s school board has become the first in Canada to recognise that caste discrimination exists in the city’s schools and has asked a provincial human rights body to help in creating a framework to address the issue.

The Toronto District School Board on Wednesday voted in favor of a motion to that effect, which was introduced by board trustee Yalini Rajakulasingam. Sixteen trustees voted in favor of the motion and five voted against it.

The move addresses an issue important to the area’s South Asian diaspora, particularly the Indian and Hindu communities. It comes weeks after Seattle became the first U.S. city to outlaw caste discrimination after a city council vote.

Advertisement

India’s caste system is among the world’s oldest forms of social stratification.

"This motion is not about division, it is about creating healing and empowering communities and providing them safer schools that students deserve," Rajakulasingam said.

Rajakulasingam called for a partnership between the human rights commission of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, and Toronto’s school board.

The caste system dates back thousands of years. Caste discrimination was outlawed in India over 70 years ago, yet bias persists, according to several studies in recent years.

The debate over the caste system’s hierarchy is contentious in India and abroad.

Indian government policies reserving seats for lower-caste students at top Indian universities have helped many land tech jobs in the West in recent years.

Activists opposing caste discrimination say it is no different from other forms of discrimination like racism and hence should be outlawed.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News here