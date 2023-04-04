Home » World » Train Crash in Netherlands Leaves Dozens Seriously Injured

Train Crash in Netherlands Leaves Dozens Seriously Injured

A collision between a passenger train and a construction crane in the Netherlands caused injuries and a fire

Advertisement

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 09:16 IST

Amsterdam, Netherlands

The train accident occurred near Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam (Image: Reuters)
The train accident occurred near Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam (Image: Reuters)

A passenger train derailed after colliding with a crane in the Netherlands in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, injuring dozens, BNO News reported citing local officials and witnesses. A rescue operation is ongoing and emergency crews have been rushed to the spot.

It was earlier reported that the train collided with another train but later local officials said that the train collided with a construction crane. A freight train was present on spot but was not involved in the crash.

The front carriage of the passenger train derailed after and ploughed into a field, ANP news agency said. The second carriage was on its side and a fire broke out in the rear carriage, its said.

Advertisement

Rescue teams were at the scene of the accident near Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam, a notice from the local emergency services said.

RELATED NEWS

Dutch Railways (NS) said in a tweet that trains between Leiden city and parts of The Hague were cancelled due to the collision.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

first published: April 04, 2023, 09:09 IST
last updated: April 04, 2023, 09:16 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Saba Azad, Tamannaah Bhatia Stun In Beautiful Saree Gowns, Check Out Their Pics

+10PHOTOS

Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Look Smart In Colourful Athleisure Sets, Check Out The Sister Duo's Sexy Pictures