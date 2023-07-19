Travis King: Who Is The US Man who Entered North Korea and What It Means for Biden?

Travis King, a 23-year-old American soldier, on Wednesday walked into the demilitarised zone (DMZ) and crossed into North Korea from South Korea. This incident will create new problems for the Biden administration which until now has not put its problems with North Korea on top of its agenda.

King served in the American Army and was a Private 2nd Class stationed in South Korea. He also spent over two months in jail on assault charges and was in the process of being transported back to the US for disciplinary reasons.

King was fined for “repeatedly kicking" the back door of a police patrol vehicle in Seoul’s Mapo, according to Yonhap. He is also suspected of punching a Korean national at a nightclub in September 2022, the news outlet reported.

Advertisement

However, these charges are not related to his jail sentence and he was fined $3,950 by a Seoul court on February 8 for kicking the police vehicle. Claudine Gates, Travis’s mother, told news outlet ABC that he could not believe that his son crossed the border without prior authorization.

Travis, before he entered North Korea, was supposed to board a plane for the US but he chose to go on a tour of the DMZ.

There are several tour companies that offer a tour of the DMZ and thousands of tourists who visit South Korea visit the DMZ in swathes. People visiting North Korea do not have that opportunity.

Jacco Zwetsloot, who worked for a tour company in 2012, told the BBC that there is “no way" that King skipped his flight to the US and went for the tour of the DMZ. Zwetsloot said that for US soldiers to go on a trip to the DMZ it usually takes 3 days for the authorization process.

He explained that passport number and military ID to the UN Command needs to be submitted and it is difficult to get on these tours following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

He further added that there are two tour companies that offer tours to foreigners and to book this trip there must have been prior planning.

King is a resident of Racine, a city in midwestern US state Wisconsin and is expected to return to his base in Fort Bliss, Texas.

Headache for Biden

Advertisement

US President Joe Biden did not bother much about the Korean strongman leader Kim Jong Un much since coming to power in 2021 but King may have handed the North Koreans “a new bargaining chip", the BBC said in a report.

The report pointed out that North Korea will use it as a propaganda tool and if King is being detained unwillingly, his rescue from Pyongyang will become a major issue for the US.

Advertisement

Amid the busy election campaign season, Biden will face enormous domestic pressure to free King from Kim’s stranglehold. The administration is already struggling to secure the release of the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich from Russia and former Marine Paul Whelan who is also in Russia.