Tribal Leaders Slam Pak’s ‘War on Terror’ Plan, Demand Action Against Army for Aiding Taliban

As the Pakistan government and the Pakistan military plan to launch a fifteen-day fresh military operation to eliminate terrorism and end the current wave of terror attacks, lawmakers from the newly-created tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have opposed the decision, the Dawn reported.

The Dawn in its report said the leaders are vowing to “resist" such an action in the region. It should be noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been impacted following the rise of the Pakistan Taliban aka Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and also due to the rise of Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) decided to launch a military operation against terrorists in areas bordering Afghanistan last week. Political parties and the civil society of Pakistan have not welcomed the move.

Advertisement

Three lawmakers from the treasury benches protested the move after which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf acknowledged that their apprehensions are “genuine".

“Your apprehensions are genuine. You will be heard and responded to with seriousness and will be satisfied. The National Assembly will be given an in-camera briefing and the members can ask questions. There will be a healthy interaction [with the military leadership]," the Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif was quoted as saying.

Ali Wazir from South Waziristan demanded that retired as well serving members of the military leadership should be held accountable before launching any such operations claiming that the faulty Afghan policy led terrorists to resettle in these areas.

“First of all, arrest those generals and convict them, whether they are within the institution or outside it. We will not allow operations without holding those accountable who had caused this mess," Wazir was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

“We will not permit any operation. If you will do it, we will be standing there to resist it. If you have courage, then come there," Wazir further added.

Advertisement

The lawmaker also pointed out that Islamabad played a major role in installing the Taliban’s government in Afghanistan and this cost Pakistan’s image at international forums.

Ali Wazir is an independent and a member of the National Assembly. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (F) Jamaluddin pointed out that the local population suffered during such operations. “These operations are always against the local population and Taliban are not affected at all. We will be standing there and will not allow any operation," Jamaluddin was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

The government’s response came via defence minister and Pakistan Muslim League (N) senior leader Khawaja Asif, who acknowledged the concerns and pointed fingers towards former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and prime minister Imran Khan and said those perpetrators remain seated in Zaman Park, the Lahore residence of the cricketer-turned-politician.

Advertisement

During an in-camera session of the lower house of parliament, scheduled for Friday, the top military officials will provide a briefing on the current security situation in the country to the National Assembly members.

Read all the Latest News here