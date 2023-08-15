Trump Handed 4th Indictment. What Are the Charges? Will He Be Punished? Key Takeaways

Former US President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted on Monday by a grand jury on charges related to steps to overturn the 2020 election. These charges were levelled against Trump and 18 others following a two-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Willis based her investigation on complaints that Trump pressured state officials in Georgia to intervene and reverse his loss. Trump organised 16 Georgians and told them to serve as fake electors and then claim that Trump won the state.
Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Ken Chesebro and Jeffrey Clark face charges and have been named as co-conspirators. Former US chief of staff Mark Meadows also faces charges.
The indictment lists charges on 41 counts, The Hill said in its report. This is also the fourth criminal case brought against the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 US Presidential Elections.
Here are some key takeaways and reactions from Trump’s indictment:
- Trump faces charges under Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO), a law which was designed to tackle criminal “enterprise".
- He also faces charges for solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, filing fraudulent documents, forgery and making false statements.
- “Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favour of Trump," the indictment said.
- “That conspiracy contained a common plan and purpose to commit two or more acts of racketeering activity in Fulton County, Georgia, elsewhere in the State of Georgia, and in other states," the indictment alleges pointing to Trump’s actions in Georgia.
- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was told to “find 11,780 votes" and months later Trump again pushed him to “decertify" the state’s results.
- He also called the then-Georgia House Speaker David Ralston to reverse his loss for which he was charged for solicitation to violate his oath of office.
- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Trump and other co-conspirators to surrender by August 25 noon and denied that the investigation is politically motivated.
- “This is a terrible moment for our country to have a former president accused of these terribly important crimes. The only satisfaction is that the system is working," former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton told newscaster Rachel Maddow.
- “These are politicised persecutions through prosecution," Republican contender Vivek Ramaswamy said.