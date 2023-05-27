'Trump Has Charisma of Mortician': Donald Trump Jr 'Insults' Father While Slamming DeSantis | WATCH

Donald Trump Jr accidentally insulted his father on Thursday by calling him a “mortician" in an apparent goof-up while slamming Republican rival Ron DeSantis.

“Trump has the charisma of a mortician and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian," Trump Jr said on his online show, Triggered With Don Jr, on Thursday night.

A mortician means a person whose job is to prepare dead people to be buried and to arrange and manage funerals, or an undertaker.

Trump Jr was briefly silent after the gaffe. However, instead of correcting himself, he continued, “The policies of a DC swamp rat because we’ve seen … the flip-flops, right?"

Jeb Bush was a former Florida governor and party establishment favourite when Donal Trump Sr won the Republican primary in 2016.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s made his 2024 presidential campaign official on Wednesday on a live Twitter event, which descended into a fiasco due to glitches.

Trump’s eldest son mocked DeSantis by playing an audio clip of what he claimed was “8 minutes of silence" during the Florida governor’s campaign launch and echoed his father’s description of it as a “DeSaster".

The video of his slip-of-the-tongue has gone viral on the internet receiving more than a million views and receiving hillarious reactions from netizens.

“Donald Trump Jr. is so damn high that he accidentally tells the truth," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user wrote, “This was not a “slip of the tongue," this was Donald Trump Jr for once in his life telling the truth."

Donald Trump Jr has emerged as a key surrogate for his father Donald Trump. His Rumble show shares a name with one of his books, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.

Donald Trump faces unprecedented legal jeopardy as he in involved in a series of criminal charges including hush money payments to a porn star, found liable for sexual assault and facing indictment over election subversion.

Despite his historic indictment, the former president is soaring ahead in his bid for the Republican Party’s nomination, making a rematch against Biden look like the most likely outcome.

He shocked the country and the world with one of the most unlikely political victories in US history when he took the Oval Office in 2016.

Dogged by investigations into his finances, his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his hoarding of government documents, Trump has been reprising his complaints of a “witch hunt" by a liberal cabal of “deep state" conspiracists.