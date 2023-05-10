Former Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Announces New Media Venture on Twitter

Less than a month after parting ways with Fox News, its former highly-rated host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday announced his plans to launch a new show on Twitter.

“Starting soon, we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter," Carlson said in a video posted on Twitter. “We bring some other things too, which we’ll tell you about. But for now, we’re just grateful to be here."

In a three-minute video shared with his millions of followers, Carlson did not mention Fox News but instead took aim at the news media as a whole, criticizing what he described as groupthink.

In his brief monologue, Carlson said the ultimate goal for anyone in the news business is to have the freedom to tell the fullest truth possible. However, he acknowledged that there are always limits to this freedom.

Carlson’s departure from Fox News came last month when the network ousted him from his prime-time hosting slot, a position he held for six years. He left shortly after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5 million a defamation lawsuit in which Carlson played a key role.

Known for his controversial takes on issues related to race, immigration, gender identity, and more, Carlson has been a polarizing figure in the US.

In a recent Axios report, it was revealed that Carlson’s attorney had sent a letter to Fox News leadership, accusing the company of breach of contract and fraud.

While both sides have publicly stated the reasons behind the separation, reports have emerged suggesting that Tucker’s private text messages disparaging company leadership, which were disclosed as part of Dominion’s defamation lawsuit, may have played a role in his exit, The Hill newspaper reported.

During his video announcement, Carlson praised Twitter as a platform that fosters free speech, emphasizing its significance in facilitating the national conversation.

Interestingly, Carlson had conducted an extensive interview with Musk on his former Fox News program just days before parting ways with the network.

The timing of this interview and Carlson’s subsequent decision to launch his new show on Twitter raises speculation about any potential collaborations or shared viewpoints between the two influential figures.

