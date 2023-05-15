Turkey Elections: Both Erdogan, Kilicdaroglu Camps Claim Lead in Close Quarter Fight

As the ballot count from Turkey’s national election neared completion on Sunday, it became evident that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s voter support had fallen below the required majority for a clear reelection victory.

This development increases the likelihood of a presidential runoff scheduled for May 28.

According to the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), with the majority of the ballot boxes counted, Erdogan secured 49.9% of the vote, while his primary opponent, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, trailed closely with 44.4%.

Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s political allies are urging their supporters not to lose hope, using social media as a platform.

Mehmet Rustu Tiryaki, the representative of the pro-Kurdish HDP in the Supreme Election Council, criticized the state news agency for acting like a propaganda machine for Erdogan’s party, stating that a change in the presidency is imminent.

Erkan Bas, the leader of the Workers’ Party, expressed optimism about Kilicdaroglu’s chances of winning in the first round and encouraged supporters to stay vigilant in monitoring the ballot boxes, BBC reported.

The diminishing gap between the two candidates adds to the anticipation surrounding the potential runoff.

Kilicdaroglu took to Twitter to call on opposition officials to continue to monitor ballot boxes across the country. He also called on the Supreme Election Council to publish results from the big cities.

“We won’t sleep tonight. I am warning the Supreme Election Council, you have to provide the data from the cities," he tweeted.

Earlier, opinion surveys reveal Erdogan, an increasingly authoritarian leader, is facing a challenger in his bid for reelection.

Erdogan has held power in Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003. Pre-election polls suggest that he is facing the toughest reelection battle in his two decades of leadership, as the country grapples with economic turmoil and the erosion of democracy.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a run-off will take place on May 28 to determine the winner.

In addition to the presidential race, voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which has lost much of its legislative power under Erdogan’s executive presidency.

If Erdogan’s political alliance wins, he could continue governing without many restrictions. However, the opposition has promised to restore Turkey’s governance system to a parliamentary democracy if it wins both the presidential and parliamentary ballots.

Pre-election polls show a slight lead for Kilicdaroglu, 74, who is the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance. He leads the center-left, pro-secular Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Over 64 million people, including 3.4 million overseas voters, were eligible to vote in these elections, coinciding with the centenary of Turkey’s establishment as a republic—a modern, secular state that emerged from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

This crucial vote comes as the country faces a steep cost-of-living crisis, with critics blaming the government’s mishandling of the economy.

Erdogan’s belief that low-interest rates tame inflation, contrary to orthodox economic theory, has led to pressure on the central bank to reflect his view. Although official statistics indicate a decrease in inflation, independent experts believe that costs continue to rise at a much higher rate.

Furthermore, Turkey is grappling with the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that devastated 11 southern provinces in February, resulting in the loss of over 50,000 lives in unsafe buildings.

Erdogan’s government has faced criticism for its delayed and inadequate response to the disaster and its lax implementation of building codes, which worsened the casualties and suffering.

(With agency inputs)