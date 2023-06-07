Trends :France StabbingNew York PollutionKhalistani TableauCanada WildfiresUkraine Dam Collapse
Home » World » Turkey: Teen Who Added Moustache to Tayyip Erdogan Poster Jailed

Turkey: Teen Who Added Moustache to Tayyip Erdogan Poster Jailed

Erdogan extended his 20-year rule over Turkey after winning the May 28 second round of the presidential election to embark on a new five-year term

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 03:44 IST

Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses his supporters, after his victory in the second round of the presidential election at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses his supporters, after his victory in the second round of the presidential election at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

Turkish authorities on Tuesday seized and jailed a 16-year-old youth for drawing a moustache on an election campaign poster showing re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, media reports said.

Several media close to the opposition, including daily newspapers BirGun, Cumhuriyet and private TV station Halk TV, said the youth from the southeastern town of Mersin was accused of defacing the poster near his home with a pen, scribbling “a Hitler moustache and writing insulting comments."

He was arrested after being identified by CCTV cameras, media reports said. Authorities interviewed him at his home where he reportedly “admitted drawing the moustache" while denying writing the accompanying comments.

Advertisement

Taken before the public prosecutor he was found to have “insulted the president" and was jailed at a nearby youth facility, according to Halk TV.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Erdogan extended his 20-year rule over Turkey after winning the May 28 second round of the presidential election to embark on a new five-year term.

    According to the justice ministry, “insulting the president" is one of the most common crimes in Turkey, resulting in 16,753 convictions last year.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 07, 2023, 03:44 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 03:44 IST
    Read More