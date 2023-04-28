Turkish Evacuation Plane Shot At in Sudan, Army Blames Paramilitary RSF

The Turkish defence ministry said that a Turkish evacuation plane which was landing at an airbase outside Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, was fired at on Friday. The flight then landed at Wadi Seidna and authorities carried out checks.

The Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) blamed each other for the incident. The Sudanese military accused the RSF of shooting at the Turkish plane.

The RSF on the other hand said it is committed to the extended humanitarian truce and did not shoot at the Turkish plane.

“The Rapid Support Forces would like to deny the allegations made by the coup leaders of the armed forces, backed by the extremist remnants of the defunct regime, that our forces attacked a Turkish evacuation plane. We refute these claims and categorically state that they are not based on any factual evidence," the RSF said in a tweet.

Advertisement

“Our forces have remained strictly committed to the humanitarian truce that we agreed upon since midnight, and it is not true that we targeted any aircraft in the sky of Wadi Seidna in Omdurman, which is an area not under the control of our forces, and we do not have any forces in its proximity," it further added.

The rival military factions led by armed forces chief General Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo have decided to extend the ceasefire but international news outlets citing those people living in Khartoum said that fights have not subsided and the truce is not being followed.

It was also reported that the army is using its jets to bomb RSF positions in Khartoum during the night.

The truce gave people, foreigners as well as Sudanese people, time to flee to safety.

Advertisement

The Turkish defence minister said evacuation efforts will continue from both Wadi Seidna and the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast.

The death toll due to the fighting in Sudan has crossed 500 and thousands have been injured as more and more civilians continue getting caught in the crossfire. Along with the capital Khartoum, the twin city of Obdurman and the city of Bahri has been adversely affected.

(with inputs from the BBC and the Guardian)

Read all the Latest News here