Twitter's Head of Trust, Safety Says She has Resigned

Ella Irwin has resigned from the social media company, led by Elon Musk

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 05:45 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Twitter's head of trust and safety Ella Irwin has resigned from the social media company.
Twitter’s head of trust and safety Ella Irwin told Reuters on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company.

In the role, Irwin oversaw content moderation, but the company has faced criticism for lax protections against harmful content since billionaire Elon Musk acquired it in October.

Irwin’s departure also comes as the platform has struggled to keep advertisers on it, mainly as brands have been wary of appearing next to unsuitable content.

Musk announced earlier this month that he hired Linda Yaccarino, former NBCUniversal advertising chief, to become Twitter’s new CEO.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 02, 2023, 05:42 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 05:45 IST
