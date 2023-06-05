Two Bomb Blasts in One Week Jolts Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Two people were killed last week in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district in a remote-controlled bomb blast, news agencies Dawn and ANI said in a report.

A police official from Bajaur said that the blast hit a pickup truck, resulting in the death of the driver on the spot along with a contractor travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries.

They were both taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bajaur where both of them were declared dead. The victims were hit while they were carrying sand in the vehicle to a security check post in Bajaur, ANI said. This comes a week after a suicide bomber injured 22 security personnel in Chehkan area of KP’s Dera Ismail Khan district.

An unknown suicide bomber riding on a motorcycle targeted a convoy in the Chehkan area and blew himself up as he neared the convoy. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) is yet to issue a statement. The convoy was headed towards South Waziristan’s Minza when it came under attack, ANI said.

Pakistan is witnessing a wave of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. Over the past year at least 293 people were killed and 521 injured in 436 terrorist incidents, ISPR director general major general Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in April.

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is behind most of these attacks.

Pakistani troops seized a cache of weapons and killed two TTP terrorists on Monday in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Two soldiers also died during the operation.

At least 192 people were killed in 219 terror activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 80 people died in terror incidents in Balochistan. The death toll due to terrorism in Punjab and Sindh were 14 and 6 respectively.

Pakistan Army said that they along with law enforcement agencies carried out 8,269 intelligence-based operations in 2022 where they killed 157 terrorists and apprehended 1,378 suspected terrorists. The DG ISPR also said that 137 security personnel were killed and 117 injured in anti-terror operations in 2023.