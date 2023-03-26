Home » World » Two Dead After Second Deadly Shooting in Hamburg; Probe Underway

Police said they had concluded an operation and were now investigating. A spokesperson declined to comment on the perpetrator.

Bild reported that the police were called shortly before midnight and that 28 vehicles rushed to the scene. (Reuters Photo)
Two people have died after a shooting in Hamburg, police said on Sunday, in a second deadly shooting in the city this month.

Bild reported that the police were called shortly before midnight and that 28 vehicles rushed to the scene.

