Two Dead After Second Deadly Shooting in Hamburg; Probe Underway

Two people have died after a shooting in Hamburg, police said on Sunday, in a second deadly shooting in the city this month.
Police said they had concluded an operation and were now investigating. A spokesperson declined to comment on the perpetrator.
Bild reported that the police were called shortly before midnight and that 28 vehicles rushed to the scene.
Read all the Latest News here
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published: March 26, 2023, 13:19 IST
last updated: March 26, 2023, 13:19 IST