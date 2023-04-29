Two Eminent Indian-Origin Citizens Awarded Highest Honours in South Africa

Two South African Indian-origin citizens, the late struggle icon Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim and scientist Dr Aboubaker Ebrahim Dangor, were among the many recipients of National Orders when President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted the annual event in Pretoria on Friday.

National Orders are the highest awards that South Africa country bestows on its citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

The National Orders also recognise the contributions made by individuals towards building a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa as envisaged in our Constitution.

Popularly known as “Ebie", Ebrahim passed away after a long illness in December 2019, shortly before his autobiography “Beyond Fear – Reflections of a Freedom Fighter" was released by his wife Shannon. Ebrahim served time on Robben Island as a political prisoner alongside Nelson Mandela, Ahmed Kathrada and others.

After his father was arrested twice for defying laws that restricted the movement of Indians in South Africa, he joined the liberation struggle at the age of 13. Ebrahim often shared how he had been inspired by the Satyagraha style of Mahatma Gandhi, which he used in his passionate representation of the ANC in global conflict situations in Sri Lanka, Palestine, Rwanda, Kosovo, Bolivia and Nepal.

After his release, Ebrahim went into exile to continue his work with the ANC, but was abducted by apartheid-era security police from neighbouring Swaziland, tortured and sentenced to a second term on Robben Island.

He obtained two university degrees while on Robben Island. After the release of all political prisoners and the election of Mandela as South Africa’s first democratic president, Ebrahim served in various capacities, including as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Parliamentary Counsellor to Mandela.

Ebrahim’ citation said he was receiving the Order of Luthuli in Gold for his lifelong commitment to the liberation of all South Africans.

“He lived by the courage of his conviction and became a formidable opponent to the repressive apartheid government," it read. Shannon Ebrahim described her late husband as a “gentle giant, even to his family."

“He inspired us with his undiluted moral values, his absolute commitment to transform South Africa for the better (even beyond political liberation), and his willingness to engage warring factions in conflicts around the world as a peacemaker. He was the essence of humility and never expected recognition for any of the hardships he endured throughout his life in the cause for freedom. His one hope was that South Africans would read his memoir “Beyond Fear" to better understand what revolutionaries of his generation went through to bring about a new South Africa. (Our children) Sarah, Kadin and I miss him dearly, but will always cherish his legacy," Ebrahim said.

Dr Dangor was awarded the Order of Luthuli in Silver “for his admirable and distinguished contribution to the field of science through his ground-breaking research in physics," his citation read.

Dangor has been based in the UK since he went there to continue his studies after getting his first Honours degree at Wits University in 1961.

He could not return home permanently because the white minority apartheid government denied entry to his wife from Bermuda, as she was of Black descent. Widely published in academic journals, Dangor has also overseen scores of doctorate candidates in his career.

“It is particularly humbling for me that the first recipient of the Award was Nelson Mandela, our first post-apartheid president. I hope that being the recipient of this award will encourage the youth in the sciences in South Africa," Dangor said. Dangor’s niece, Zubeda Dangor, founder and director of Nisaa Institute for Women in Johannesburg, said he was very shy and did not like the limelight. He could not attend the ceremony and his award was accepted by his grandnephew Mohammed Raees Dangor.

