Home » World » Two Girls Killed After Car Crashes into Primary School in London

Two Girls Killed After Car Crashes into Primary School in London

The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was detained at the scene and taken to hospital

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 06:34 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Police officers keep guard at the scene of a shooting attack in London. (Picture for Representation/Reuters)
A second eight-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into the building of a primary school in London, police announced Sunday.

The crash, which police have said was not terror-related, happened at the private Study Prep girls’ school in Wimbledon on Thursday.

Police released a statement announcing the death on Sunday of the second child which conveyed a message from her family.

“Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her," they said.

A girl died following the crash, which happened on the last day of term for children aged four to eight at the school.

A woman aged in her 40s remains in hospital in a serious condition, police said in the statement.

Several other people were also taken to hospital but are not in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, was detained at the scene and taken to hospital, police said Friday.

    • Her condition was assessed as not life-threatening, they said.

    She is suspected of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further inquiries, according to the police.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    About the Author

    first published: July 10, 2023, 06:27 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 06:34 IST
