Two Hindu Businessmen Abducted by Bandits in Pakistan's Balochistan | Exclusive

Two videos of Hindus being kidnapped by bandits and held and tortured in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan region were received by their families on July 28. In one video, 25-year-old Sagar Kumar (s/o Inder Lal, r/o Kashmore, Sindh), is pleading with his kidnappers not to beat him and his family to get him released early as he is sick and unable to bear the frequent assault.

In a second video, 65-year-old Jagdish Kumar, also being held hostage somewhere in Balochistan, can be seen pleading with his abductors not to beat him.

Jagdish Kumar has been in captivity by bandits for the last 65 days, according to his family.

Advertisement

In both cases, the criminals are demanding PKR 10 crore for their release.