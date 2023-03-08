Home » World » Two Italian Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air Near Rome, Both Pilots Killed | On Cam

Two Italian Air Force Planes Collide Mid-air Near Rome, Both Pilots Killed | On Cam

The two pilots were on board U-208 training aircraft and were participating in a training mission when the light aircraft they were flying collided mid-air and crashed to the ground

March 08, 2023

Rome, Italy

The burned remains of one of the two Italian Air Force U-208 aircrafts that crashed in Guidonia, on the outskirts of Rome, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AFP)
Two Italian Air Force planes collided in mid-air during a training exercise on Tuesday, killing both pilots northwest of Rome, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

The two pilots were on board U-208 training aircraft and were participating in a training mission when the light aircraft they were flying collided mid-air and crashed to the ground.

“We are devastated to hear about the deaths of two Air Force pilots during a training accident near Guidonia," Meloni said.

The two U-208 aircraft crashed near the Guidonia military airport, located around 25 kilometers (15 miles) northeast of Rome.

One of the planes crashed into a car on a narrow residential street lined with apartment buildings; the other landed in a field, according to Associated Press.

The prime minister sent her condolences to the families of the pilots and to members of the Air Force.

The U-208 is a lightweight, single-engine aircraft that can carry up to four passengers, plus the pilot, and has a top speed of 285 km (177 mph).

March 08, 2023
last updated: March 08, 2023, 13:35 IST
