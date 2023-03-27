Two people have been shot at a Gurdwara in Sacramento County in California in the United States on Monday in a crime seemingly related to personal rivalry.

Both the victims are said to be critical, according to a report in ANI.

The police have ruled out a hate crime and said that it was a shootout between two men who knew each other.

“Two people shot at a Gurdwara in Sacramento County, California. The shooting is not related to a hate crime, it is a shootout between two men who knew each other," the Sacramento County Police said in a statement.

According to the police, a fistfight had broken out between two men on the temple premises, which escalated to a shooting.

