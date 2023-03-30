Home » World » Two US Army Helicopters Collide Mid-air During Training in Kentucky, Fatalities Expected

Two US Army Helicopters Collide Mid-air During Training in Kentucky, Fatalities Expected

The crew members were flying two Black Hawk helicopters, from the 101st Airborne Division, that crashed at around 10:00 PM ET in Kentucky's Trigg County

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 12:31 IST

Washington, United States

US Army Black Hawk helicopters are pictured at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv. (AFP)
US Army Black Hawk helicopters are pictured at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv. (AFP)

Two US Army Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training mission in Kentucky on Wednesday night, US military said.

“The status of the crew members are unknown at this time," Army spokeswoman Nondice Thurman said in a statement on Thursday morning.

“The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families," it added.

The crew members were flying two Black Hawk helicopters, from the 101st Airborne Division, that crashed at around 10:00 PM ET (0200 GMT Thursday) in Kentucky’s Trigg County, northwest of Fort Campbell.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

However, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said that fatalities were expected and the Kentucky State Police and the state’s Division of Emergency Management were responding to the accident.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," he said on Twitter.

“Please pray for all those affected," Beshear tweeted.

Fort Campbell said the incident was under investigation.

“More information will be released as it becomes available," it said.

first published: March 30, 2023, 12:31 IST
last updated: March 30, 2023, 12:31 IST
