Two-vehicle Wreck Kills 5 in Fiery Crash on Northeast Georgia Highway

State troopers say Avonlea Holtzclaw of Dahlonega was trying to cross U.S. 23 in a Ford Explorer Sunday afternoon when a driver going northbound hit her. The wreck happened near Alto in Habersham County

Published By: Niranjana VB

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 23:18 IST

The fiery crash shut down the highway, a major artery between the north Georgia mountains and Gainesville, for nearly five hours.(Representative Image)
Five people are dead after a wreck on a busy northeast Georgia highway.

Holtzclaw, 29, died in the wreck as did two children in her SUV, ages 5 and 6. Mitchell Boggs, a 58-year-old Marietta man who was driving a Chevrolet Corvette southbound, also died, as did an unnamed passenger.

    • Both vehicles caught fire, and all the occupants of the vehicles died before they could be taken to a hospital.

    The fiery crash shut down the highway, a major artery between the north Georgia mountains and Gainesville, for nearly five hours.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: July 17, 2023, 23:18 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 23:18 IST
