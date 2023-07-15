UAE President Hosts Exclusive Vegetarian Banquet for PM Modi | A Look at the Delectable Menu

A special vegetarian menu was arranged exclusively for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the lunch hosted by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The banquet, at the Qasr-al-Watan presidential palace, featured a combination of harees (wheat) and dates salad, as well as locally sourced organic vegetables.

For starters, the guests were treated to grilled vegetables in a delectable masala sauce. On the main course, the dignitaries enjoyed a delightful combination of black lentils, local harees (wheat), and tandoori cauliflower and carrots. For a sweet conclusion, a selection of seasonal fruits indigenous to the region was served as desserts.

Advertisement

A note on the menu card stated that all the dishes were prepared with vegetable oils and abstained from the use of dairy or egg products.

The Prime Minister, who is in Abu Dhabi for a day-long official visit, held discussions with the UAE President to deepen the multi-faceted bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi said the trade between India and the UAE has experienced a remarkable 20 per cent surge following the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last year. “Our bilateral trade has risen by 20 per cent. We have achieved $85 billion of trade and soon we will achieve the target of $100 billion," he said.

Expressing gratitude, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the deep bond of brotherhood he shares with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “The manner in which ties between our countries have expanded, you have made a big contribution to that. Every person in India views you as a true friend," he said.

PM Modi further spoke about the UAE President’s leadership in the preparations for the upcoming COP-28 and announced his decision to attend the meeting.