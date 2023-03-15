UK Chancellor Hunt’s Spring Budget to Focus on Cost-of-Living Crisis, Pensions

The UK government led by Rishi Sunak will unveil a cost-of-living budget on Wednesday. The UK chancellor the exchequer Jeremy Hunt will deliver his tax and spending plan to parliament later this afternoon (local time) as scores of government employees stage mass walkouts demanding higher pay.

Ahead of the presentation of the budget, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will release updated economic forecasts and an assessment of the government’s finances for the next five years, the Guardian said in a report.

Jeremy Hunt in a bid to bring back Britons aged over 50 to the job market has added increased childcare funding and proposals in his budget. The chancellor will offer 30 hours of free childcare for one- and two-year-olds and will increase funding for existing provision for three-year- olds at a cost of £4 billion, the Guardian said. He could be planning to pay for by scrapping tax-free childcare for school-age children.

News outlet AFP said that Hunt also intends to allow workers to put more tax-free money into their private pensions.

Hunt will increase the lifetime allowance (LTA) limit and also increase the amount which can be set aside tax-free each year. The move is being made in a bid to tackle the “pension trap" which has led to many NHS consultants and general practitioners choosing to retire early.

Hunt could increase the LTA to £1.8 million. The cap is currently £1,073,100, the Guardian said.

The amount of money a worker can save in their pension schemes per year before paying tax will rise from £40,000 to £60,000

Hunt will also try to fill the 1.1 million staff vacancies which has been created due to lack of EU workers after Brexit and with a large section of people reporting long-term sickness.

The Guardian in its report said that more people will be pushed into higher-rate tax bands and the overall tax rate will touch a historic high of 37% of the GDP by 2027.

To address the issue of rising energy prices, Hunt will extend the energy price guarantee until July. There were fears that subsidies on soaring energy bills will end from next month onwards but a stronger surplus than expected in January and the country avoiding recession last year gives Hunt some elbow room.

Hunt is likely to announce an extra £5 billion defence spending plan as the Sunak-led government outlined the threat from China and Russia. The spending will focus on nuclear resilience and replenishing depleted ammunition stocks.

