UK Ex-PM Boris Johnson Complains about $200,000 Salary, Then Buys $4.7 Million Home

After complaining that he was ‘only’ earning $200,000, former UK prime minister Boris Johnson bought a multi-million mansion worth $4.7 million which has moats to keep people outside.

The nine-bedroom home dates back to the 1600s and was on the market for four years and is known to have Tudor and Georgian features, the Mirror said in a report.

The Mirror’s report also highlighted that the sale proceeded just weeks before BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned over his role in helping Johnson secure an £800,000 loan.

Boris Johnson earlier complained that he struggled with expenses despite earning a combined salary of $205,444. His new home is known as Brightwell Manor and is located in Oxfordshire. The house was built where a 900-year old castle built by King Stephen once stood.

The house is 8,128-square-feet and has nine bedrooms and five bathrooms, the Mirror said. It stands on five acres of land and also has a guest cottage, a garage, a tennis court and stables.

The Labour Party fumed at the news of purchase and pointed out that the cost of investigations into Downing Street parties during the coronavirus lockdowns cost the taxpayer and $306,764 was spent on the former prime minister’s legal team.

“Rishi Sunak is giving this disgraced former PM free rein to sponge off taxpayers," the Mirror quoted a Labour Party official as saying, who further accused Johnson of “creaming" the people of the UK to ‘pay for his Partygate legal bills".

The Mirror report also offered a sneak-peek into Boris Johnson’s spending habit. Citing an official who worked under the former prime minister, the news outlet said that Johnson always complained about not being paid enough and he was “incredibly tight with money".

“Jokes were made if his wallet ever came out," people mentioned above said.

In the span of five months following his resignation as prime minister, Johnson has amassed over £3 million in earnings, including a £2.5 million advance from the Harry Walker speaking agency and a £510,000 advance for his memoirs.

There are reports that he and his family resided in properties owned by Tory donors without paying rent, including a Cotswolds cottage and a £20 million townhouse in London’s Knightsbridge.