UK Ex-PM Boris Johnson, Wife Carrie Announce Birth of Baby Boy

Britain’s former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie welcomed a baby boy last week, his wife announced on Tuesday in an Instagram post.

“Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5 July at 9.15 am. (Can you guess which name my husband chose?!)," reads 35-year-old Carrie’s post.

“Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten. Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH [University College London Hospital]. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude," she said.

“Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink," she added.