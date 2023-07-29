UK First Lady Akshata Murty Named Britain’s Best-Dressed List by Tatler Magazine

UK First Lady Akshata Murty claimed the top spot as one of the best-dressed people in Britain for the year 2023. She surpassed notable celebrities like Love Actually star Bill Nighy, the former Lord Great Chamberlain of the United Kingdom David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Princess Beatrice.

Akshata, a businesswoman and fashion designer herself, was given the top spot by Tatler magazine, which is the creator of the list. Akshata launched her own fashion label, Akshata Designs, and also attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

Chandler Tregaskes, style editor for Tatler said: “The coveted number one spot in Tatler’s best-dressed list belongs to the chatelaine of Downing Street, Akshata Murty".

“Her stream of ensembles would have given Jackie Kennedy a run for her money. Though she lacks the pillbox hats and layered pearls of yore, Mrs Sunak is a shining example of modern-day diplomatically decadent dressing that steals the show," Tregaskes further added, according to UK-based news outlets.

The list includes Canadian businesswoman Yana Peel, renowned tailor Dominic Sebag-Montefiore and opera singer Danielle de Niese.

Her fashion choices during events like the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in May where she dressed up in a pale blue embroidered dress with a black fascinator and blue-and-white dress which she wore to greet US first lady Jill Biden was met with admiration.

Murty also made an appearance on Tatler’s Social Power Index for 2023, which was topped by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as Sunak.

