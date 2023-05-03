Man Arrested Outside Buckingham Palace Days Before King Charles's Coronation

Three days before King Charles III’s coronation, a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday and a controlled explosion was carried out after he threw suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds.

At around 7:00 pm BST, a man approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and was subsequently arrested by the police on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

As a precautionary measure, a cordon was in the area, which was later removed.

“Officers quickly detained a man at around 19:00hrs on Tuesday, 2 May after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace SW1 and threw a number of items - suspected to be shotgun cartridges - into the Palace grounds," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

No injuries or shots were reported. At the time of the arrest, the King and Queen Consort were not at Buckingham Palace, according to a report by BBC.

The Metropolitan Police arrested a man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found.

Cordons were in place after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag. Specialists attended and following an assessment a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution, police added.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald, said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody. There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public."

“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing," he added.

This incident comes as the Met Police is undertaking one of its largest policing operations as it prepares for the historic Coronation procession that will leave the palace grounds and head towards the Abbey on May 6.

Thousands of military personnel have been training for the grand spectacle, involving officers on horseback and foot marching as part of the regal procession through the streets of London.

