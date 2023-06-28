UK Man Dies in Jamaica Family Trip after Attempting to Finish 21 Cocktails Challenge

A 53-year-old resident of the UK’s Staffordshire died during a family holiday in Jamaica after trying to drink all 21 cocktails on a bar menu as part of a drinking challenge.

The man, Timothy Southern, started feeling sick after drinking 12 cocktails. He went to his room at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean in Saint Ann, Jamaica and vomited and shortly thereafter he died.

Emma Serrano, the Staffordshire area coroner, ruled that Southern’s death was related to alcohol. Earlier, a pathologist in the Jamaican capital of Kingston said the death was caused due to ‘acute gastroenteritis’ which happened due to alcohol consumption.

A report by UK-based news outlet ITV said that the man’s toxicology reports could take three years to come back from Jamaica.

Southern was on a holiday to Jamaica with his sister, children and other relatives in May 2022.

On the day of his demise, Southern began his day by drinking brandy and beer. He met two Canadian women trying to complete the 21 cocktail challenge before midnight as one of them was celebrating her birthday.

Southern’s family members said he was on his back, choking and they put him in the “recovery position", while screaming for an ambulance. One of the family members said Southern was making “a gurgling sound" and when he was put in the recovery position he vomited.

“I was shouting his name with no response. When the nurse arrived I said an ambulance had been called and she said ‘no’. I thought she would take over. But that was not the case," a family member said, according to ITV, revealing that Southern did not immediately receive adequate medical attention.