UK May House Asylum Seekers in Barges, Cruise Ships: Report

The UK Home Office will use 10 redundant cruise ships, ferries and barges to keep asylum seekers in ports around the country, the Guardian said in a report. The Home Office directed officials to consider “all options" to house people stuck in processing delays and are also considering housing them in former military camps and prisons.

The Guardian said that the officials may have to find more hotels to keep people as they failed to find 10,000 spaces in military camps, disused prisons and large vessels as they had predicted earlier.

The report by the news agency citing people familiar with the developments said that a feasibility study is being conducted by a leading maritime company to see if migrants can be housed in redundant oil rigs, despite the idea being rejected in 2020.

The government is caught in a tough situation because members of the ruling party are concerned about the use of hotels in their constituencies to house migrants.

The government recently confirmed plans to house about 400 people in a giant barge in Dorset. The barge will house asylum seeking single men who are the end of their asylum-processing claims and more people are likely to arrive in summer.

Suella Braverman, UK home secretary, is also considering a deal for an 1,800-capacity former cruise ship to house migrants. The ship will be docked in Mersey.

Local politicians have slammed the move and called it a “floating prison", according to the Guardian.

The Home Office is facing problems in addressing the asylum backlog with hundreds of migrants still arriving across the Channel every week as official focus on search for suitable vessels to house asylum seekers, and the logistics of where to berth them, the Guardian said.

The UK’s Home Office has been instructed to find another 10,000 places not in hotels for the end of this year but they have found only 5,400 places so far.

Currently 400 hotels are being used to house 51,000 asylum seekers, at a reported daily cost of £6.2 million.

The Home Office in an internal report earlier warned that plans to detain people on large vessels offshore could be costly, amounting to £7 million.

