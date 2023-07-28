UK PM Rishi Sunak, London Mayor Sadiq Khan Trade Barbs over Affordable Housing

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plans to address sky-high property prices in London has led to a war of words between him and London mayor Sadiq Khan. While announcing the plan to reduce home prices, Sunak blamed Khan for failing to deliver the required number of homes which made it difficult for Londoners to own properties.

“Labour’s Sadiq Khan has failed to deliver the homes London needs, driving up prices and making it harder for families to get on the housing ladder. So I’m stepping in to boost house building and make home ownership a reality again for Londoners," Sunak said, according to a report by LiveMint.

Sadiq Khan shot back by saying that Sunak’s party, the Conservatives, were aiming to distract people from other pressing issues like the mortgage crisis by bringing this argument.

Sadiq Khan claimed that his City Hall surpassed the government’s own affordable housing targets as it has initiated construction for a record number of council-built homes.

“Are you the same guy who dropped his house building targets? Because I’m the guy who started building more council homes than the rest of England combined, exceeded your affordable homes targets & built more homes of any kind than since the 1930s. This is desperate nonsense," Khan said in response.

A dataset presented by London Council suggested that 143,000 new homes could be built in the city once certain “viability challenges" were identified. The challenges like additional grant funding and improved coordination across the government, if met, would help attain the target, the Evening Standard said in a separate report.

Sunak plans to direct £150 million funding directly to boroughs (parts of town or district in England) in order to set up brownfield sites for housing along with infrastructure upgrades.