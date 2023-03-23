British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday said the country will review security at the Indian High Commission in London following "unacceptable acts of violence" towards the mission’s staff.

He further said that the police is investigating and the government is working with the Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission and will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff.

“Acts of violence towards staff at the Indian High Commission in London are unacceptable and I have made our position clear to the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami. The police investigation is ongoing and we are in close contact with the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Government in New Delhi," James Cleverly said.

“We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions in the UK, extremely seriously, and prevent and robustly respond to incidents such as this," he added.

He also said that the UK-India relationship, driven by the deep personal connections between our two countries, is thriving.

“Our joint 2030 Roadmap guides our relationship and shows what we can achieve when we work together, creating new markets and jobs for the two countries and helping to tackle shared challenges. We want to build deeper ties between the UK and India for the future," he added.

Earlier this week, India summoned the most senior British diplomat in New Delhi to protest at the actions taken by “separatist and extremist elements" against the country’s mission in London.

The BBC and Indian media reported that protesters with "Khalistan" banners detached the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the diplomatic mission’s building earlier, to protest against the recent police action in India’s Punjab state.

According to the BBC, crowds had gathered outside the high commission’s building on Sunday and windows were broken, after which India demanded an explanation for the "complete absence of the British security" around the premises.

On Wednesday, Indian daily The Hindu reported that at least a hundred police officers were standing guard on both sides of the road outside the High Commission in London on Wednesday.

Cleverly said that police investigation was ongoing after the acts of violence and that the country will make the necessary changes to ensure the safety of the Indian mission’s staff as it did for demonstrations on Wednesday.

(With Inputs from Shailendra Wangu)

