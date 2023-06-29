UK: Two Women Violently Beat Up Girl in Park, Share Video on Social Media

As the disturbing new online culture of humiliation grips the world, a video of two teenage girls bullying another teenage girl at a park in the UK’s Ashby de la Zouch has gone viral.

The video was shared by the girl’s stepbrother on Twitter who claimed he found it on the attacker’s social media account. The two women first pretended to be the girl’s friends and then without any warning proceeded to attack her.

The attackers kicked her, spat on her and threw punches at her before walking off. In the background, the person recording the video could be heard giggling away while two other young boys facing the camera were also seen silently standing and watching the incident without taking any action.

UK-based news agencies later reported that the girl’s mother and a few other slightly older bystanders helped break up the fight. Leicestershire Police also took note of the incident and said that they have begun a probe.

“On Saturday evening the victim was alone in a park where she arranged to see her friends. Shortly afterward, she was then blindsided and brutally attacked by two local girls. These girls set about their attack by stomping and kicking the victim multiple times whilst laughing, spitting and shouting abuse," the girl’s brother told MailOnline.

“Onlookers watched, encouraged and video recorded the brutality with not one person coming to the victim’s aid. More needs to be done to protect and prevent, in an age where social media can be used for so much wrong," he further added.