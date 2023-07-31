Ukraine Conflict: Two Killed by Russian Strikes on City of Kryvyi Rig

Two people were killed after a Russian missile attack on central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig on Monday morning, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said.

Klymenko wrote on Telegram that there were two strikes on Kryvyi Rig at 9:02 am (0602 GMT) “almost in the centre of the city."

“As of now, 20 people have been injured, two people died. Between five and seven people are under rubble," the minister said, after earlier saying that one person was killed.

Klymenko said one of the strikes destroyed several floors of an apartment block and the other damaged an educational building.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on Facebook a video showing black smoke coming out of a huge hole torn in the facade of a block of flats.