Home » World » Ukraine Conflict: Two Killed by Russian Strikes on City of Kryvyi Rig

Ukraine Conflict: Two Killed by Russian Strikes on City of Kryvyi Rig

Tragedy strikes as a Russian missile hits a residential building in Kryvyi Rig, Ukraine, killing at least one person and injuring 10 others

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 15:32 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

A view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine July 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Two people were killed after a Russian missile attack on central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rig on Monday morning, Interior Minister Igor Klymenko said.

Klymenko wrote on Telegram that there were two strikes on Kryvyi Rig at 9:02 am (0602 GMT) “almost in the centre of the city."

“As of now, 20 people have been injured, two people died. Between five and seven people are under rubble," the minister said, after earlier saying that one person was killed.

Klymenko said one of the strikes destroyed several floors of an apartment block and the other damaged an educational building.

President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on Facebook a video showing black smoke coming out of a huge hole torn in the facade of a block of flats.

    • The footage also shows a non-residential building that is partially destroyed.

    Zelensky said that Russians are “continuing to terrorise peaceful cities and people".

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: July 31, 2023, 13:38 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 15:32 IST
