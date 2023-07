Ukraine Conflict: Zelensky Alleges Russia Deliberately 'Targeted Grain Export Sites

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday alleged that Russian strikes had “deliberately" hit its export grain sites amid Moscow’s ongoing attack in the coastal region of Odesa for a second night in a row. This attack came in the wake of Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Grain initiative, also known as the UN grain deal. On Monday, Russia suspended the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which affected the flow of grain from Ukraine to regions in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

“Russian terrorists deliberately targeted the grain deal infrastructure, and every Russian missile is a blow not only to Ukraine but to everyone in the world who wants a normal and safe life," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Afp. Missiles and drones launched by Russia in intense, nationwide nighttime air attacks have damaged critical port infrastructure in southern Ukraine, including grain and oil terminals, and wounded at least 12 people, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday.

The air raid targeted the southern port city of Odesa for a second night in a row, days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would halt its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which enabled crucial grain exports to reach the world, including many countries facing the threat of hunger.

Meanwhile, Russian emergency officials in Crimea said that more than 2,200 people were evacuated from four villages due to a fire at a military facility. The fire also caused the closure of an important highway, according to Sergey Aksyonov, the Russia-appointed head of the peninsula, which was annexed in 2014.

He didn’t specify a cause for the fire at the facility in Kirovsky district, which came two days after an attack on a bridge linking Russia to Crimea that the Kremlin has blamed on Ukraine.

“A difficult night of air attacks for all of Ukraine," Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a statement on Telegram. Ukrainian authorities reported more drones and missiles sent against more parts of Ukraine than in recent days.

Popko said the attacks were especially fierce in Odesa for a second consecutive night. The Ukrainian army’s Operational Command South reported that at least 12 civilians sustained injuries in the attack on the Odesa region.

Odesa’s regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said the attack included “dozens of missiles and strike drones" aimed at the port and infrastructure facilities. Debris from missiles and drones that were shot down fell on apartment buildings, seaside resorts, and warehouses, sparking fires and injuring several people.

Russia targeted the port and key infrastructure with Oniks and Kh-22 missiles, Kiper said. Grain and oil terminals were hit, damaging storage tanks, loading equipment, and causing a fire. Emergency service workers were deployed.