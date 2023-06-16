Trends :Third Indian Stabbed in UKBrazil CycloneAntony Blinken in ChinaSaudi Minister in IranJoe Biden
Home » World » Ukraine Invites African Leaders to Global Peace Summit: Zelenskiy

Ukraine Invites African Leaders to Global Peace Summit: Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy first proposed the idea of a global peace summit in November when he laid out a 10-point "peace formula" that envisages the full withdrawal of Russian troops from his country and which Kyiv says is the only viable path to peace

Published By: Aashi Sadana

Reuters

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 23:56 IST

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a press conference at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, western Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (Image: Reuters)
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had invited African leaders to take part in a global peace summit and rejected the idea of peace talks with Moscow, which he said would simply freeze the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy first proposed the idea of a global peace summit in November when he laid out a 10-point “peace formula" that envisages the full withdrawal of Russian troops from his country and which Kyiv says is the only viable path to peace.

Ukraine is yet to set a firm date for the peace summit because it is trying to get as many Global South nations to attend, Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said this month.

    • “I saw the prospects of our work on specific points of the peace formula, and, certainly, I invited the African states to participate in the peace summit that we are preparing," Zelenskiy told a press conference with visiting African leaders.

    A delegation of African leaders visited Kyiv on a peace mission on Friday, undeterred by what Ukraine said was a volley of Russian missiles intended to greet them in the capital.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: June 16, 2023, 23:56 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 23:56 IST
