Ukraine Invites African Leaders to Global Peace Summit: Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had invited African leaders to take part in a global peace summit and rejected the idea of peace talks with Moscow, which he said would simply freeze the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy first proposed the idea of a global peace summit in November when he laid out a 10-point “peace formula" that envisages the full withdrawal of Russian troops from his country and which Kyiv says is the only viable path to peace.

Ukraine is yet to set a firm date for the peace summit because it is trying to get as many Global South nations to attend, Zelenskiy’s chief of staff said this month.