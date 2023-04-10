Ukraine Minister Dzhaparova Urges India to Join Zelensky’s ‘Peace Formula’, Grain Initiative

Ukraine’s deputy minister for foreign affairs Emine Dzhaparova on Monday said her country is a victim of unprovoked and neo-colonial war launched by its neighbour Russia.

She met with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Union ministry of external affairs and updated him regarding Ukraine’s efforts to fight against Russia. She added that she invited India to join Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ‘Peace Formula’ and ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative. “Important to have India on Board," Emine said.

“Pleasure to receive Ukrainian Deputy FM Emine Dzheppar. Perspectives shared. Discussed bilateral engagements and cooperation going forward. Wishing her a good trip. Her first as DFM, but a country she is familiar with," Verma tweeted.

“In our history of 1,500 years, Ukraine never attacked any country. We never had chauvinistic or imperialist attitude towards our neighbours. We are the victims of an unprovoked, neo-colonial war," Emine said.

Emine said that Ukraine supports and welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on the conflict where he told Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2022 SCO Summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand that “this is not an era of war".

“However, we have aggressive countries who question the existence of other countries. We believe that India as the G20 President and as a leader of the Global South, will be involved in global, economic, energy and nuclear challenges to a great extent and the Ukrainian issue is a litmus paper today," Emine Dzhaparova said.

When questioned regarding India’s recent crude oil purchases from Russia, Emine said Ukraine is in no position to instruct India.

“We are not in position to instruct India (when it comes to their) economic ties with other countries. We only think that it is crucial to diversify all resources not only energy, but also military resources," the minister said.

“Because what we see in my country when you are dependent on Russia, they will always use this blackmail instrument. So, I think that India should be pragmatic and (diversify) energy (sources), military contracts and political interactions," she further added.

Dzhaparova expressed regarding the role of PM Modi’s role and said: “PM Modi’s policy of 3Ds -democracy, dialogue and diversity – (along with) the ‘no era of war’ approach and strategic application is important".

“India and Ukraine, even though we are distant geographically, we will become closer politically and physically, in many other ways," Emine Dzhaparova said.

(with inputs from Abhishek Jha)

