Ukraine Planning 'Imitation of Offensive' to Get Weapons from West, NATO Deal: Source Close to Kremlin | Exclusive

Russia wants to break down the morale of the Ukrainian forces and government instead of launching an offensive, which inevitably leads to big losses, a source close to the Kremlin told CNN-News18 on Wednesday.

Both sides are trying to provoke each other into launching an offensive, said the official. “Russia doesn’t want that. The Ukrainians do not want that either really, but they have to do it because in this summer they will lose at least a part of their Western support. So they have to show some progress. We don’t have to show any progress," he added.

Ukraine is preparing for the “imitation of an offensive", said the official. “They are poking with a stick here and there, and if they have some success, they will say this is the offensive. This is an imitation of active warfare for the sake of getting weapons and a security agreement with NATO," he told CNN-News18.

The official also said that there may be negotiations between the two sides going forward. “But Volodymyr Zelenskyy is of no importance. He is not deciding anything," he said.

Talks are going on between Russia and the United States through the diplomatic channels, mainly on avoiding large-scale warfare and the use of nuclear weapons, he revealed.

The official also said that there is no question of giving any territories to Ukraine. Russia wants to see a reasonable regime in Kyiv, he added.