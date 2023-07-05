Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Ukraine Says Destroyed Russian 'Formation' in Donetsk

A video accompanying the post showed a huge explosion lighting up the night sky and the silhouette of at least one building.

AFP

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 09:16 IST

Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out a fire at a house destroyed in a Russian shelling, in a residential neighbourhood, in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/File)
Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out a fire at a house destroyed in a Russian shelling, in a residential neighbourhood, in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/File)

Ukraine’s military said it had destroyed a Russian “formation" in Russian-controlled Makiivka in the frontline Donetsk region, where Moscow-installed officials and media said one civilian was killed and dozens wounded in attacks by Kyiv.

“As a result of the effective fire impact of the units of the defence forces, another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiivka ceased to exist," Ukraine’s armed forces said in a statement late Tuesday.

It did not give further details.

The Russian-installed head of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, said Ukrainian forces had launched “fierce attacks" on residential areas and a hospital complex in Makiivka.

One man had died and 36 civilians “received injuries of varying degrees of severity" as a result of Ukrainian strikes, according to Russian state news agency Interfax.

Russia’s TASS news agency said nine healthcare facilities had been damaged in shelling by Ukrainian forces, citing Russian-installed officials in Donetsk.

In January Moscow said 89 soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a temporary base in Makiivka.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: July 05, 2023, 09:16 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 09:16 IST
